Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.71

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.71 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31.05 ($0.37). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 31.95 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,050,125 shares trading hands.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,582.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 40,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($15,097.25).

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

