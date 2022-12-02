Frax (FRAX) One Day Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $2.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.44 or 0.06593517 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00510197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.09 or 0.31032574 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,227,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

