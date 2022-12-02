FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 33,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 100,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

