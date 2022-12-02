FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 33,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 100,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
FSD Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading
