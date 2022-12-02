FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $6.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,211,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,941,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $148,911.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,941,358.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,388,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,317. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

