Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,783. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.