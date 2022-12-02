Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
