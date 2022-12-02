Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 7.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 13,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,101,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

