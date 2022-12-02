FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
FutureFuel Price Performance
NYSE FF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.
Institutional Trading of FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
