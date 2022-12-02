FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE FF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

