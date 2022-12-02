G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 696,376 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

