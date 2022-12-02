G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $9.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $568.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

