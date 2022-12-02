G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

GIII traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

