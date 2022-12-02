Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.76

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.76 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.39), with a volume of 24,353 shares changing hands.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

