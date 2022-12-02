Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $356.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.13. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $357.40.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

