Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $457,602.97 and approximately $1,350.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

