Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GTH remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,688. The company has a market cap of $94.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Genetron has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

