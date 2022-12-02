Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.71

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $186.71 and last traded at $186.23, with a volume of 11784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.