Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

