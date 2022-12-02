Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

