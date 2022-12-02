GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20,001 shares traded.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.