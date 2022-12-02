Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Director Buys $24,850.00 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $153,244.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Peter Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, James Peter Bush acquired 1,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,970.00.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Articles

