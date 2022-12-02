Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 167,226 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $30.91 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

