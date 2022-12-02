Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90. 66,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 20,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.
Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF
