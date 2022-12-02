Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90. 66,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 20,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $299,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period.

