GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Down 4.2%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $61.00. 23,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,099,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

