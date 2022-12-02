Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $450,942.16 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

