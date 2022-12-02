GogolCoin (GOL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $493,079.02

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $493,079.02 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 104.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

