Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 3.1% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 5.30% of Graham worth $146,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 156.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.85. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

