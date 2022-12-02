Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.38

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $11.25. Gray Television shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
