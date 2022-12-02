Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,139,305 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 9.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $206,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Up 6.2 %
JD stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 380,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,827,008. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
