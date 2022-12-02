Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $84.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 571,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.