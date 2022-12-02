Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Grab accounts for about 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.06% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 357,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,580. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

