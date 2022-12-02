Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $529,108.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,040.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00453249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00115941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00865518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00654979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00248253 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

