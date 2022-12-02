GSK (GSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GSK (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

11/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,580 ($18.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/16/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,430 ($17.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/2/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/2/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,820 ($21.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,820 ($21.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/17/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/13/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/13/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,820 ($21.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,430 ($17.11) price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target on the stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,423.80 ($17.03). The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,373.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,527.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.83). The company has a market cap of £57.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,306.24.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). Insiders purchased a total of 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

