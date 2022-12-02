Guggenheim Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,098. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 73.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 433,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.