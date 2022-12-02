GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $354.21 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $354.21 million and approximately $692.50 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006024 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008347 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

