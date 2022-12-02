GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.