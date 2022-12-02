Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 30,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 8,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.