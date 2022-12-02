Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.31

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.31 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 197.10 ($2.36). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.33), with a volume of 727,919 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

