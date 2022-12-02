Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HALL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,456. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

