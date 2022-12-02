Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.64 ($12.00) and last traded at €11.64 ($12.00). 28,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.90 ($12.27).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

