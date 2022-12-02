HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,260.90

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,260.90 ($27.05) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($27.52). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($26.92), with a volume of 102,760 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 143.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,262.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 731.06.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.