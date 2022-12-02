Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,939,120.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

HRMY opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,653,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $14,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

