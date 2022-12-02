Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HWBK stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
