Head-To-Head Analysis: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Washington Federal pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.45 $13.14 million N/A N/A Washington Federal $732.73 million 3.12 $236.33 million $3.39 10.33

Analyst Recommendations

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 0 2 0 3.00

Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 29.89% 16.56% 1.23% Washington Federal 32.21% 12.38% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Community Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

