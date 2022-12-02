Head to Head Comparison: Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) versus Its Rivals

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aris Water Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Aris Water Solutions Competitors 0.80% 4.33% 3.24%

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 2.61, indicating that their average share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million -$9.22 million 1,619.00 Aris Water Solutions Competitors $2.00 billion $78.80 million 142.01

Aris Water Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Aris Water Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aris Water Solutions pays out 3,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions Competitors 178 1125 2031 76 2.59

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.