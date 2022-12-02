Hedera Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $943.65 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00079450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04875427 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,431,610.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.