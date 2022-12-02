HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 55.4% in November

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,303. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($44.33) to €41.00 ($42.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €46.00 ($47.42) to €44.00 ($45.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.85) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.