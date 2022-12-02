Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00013667 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $311.71 million and $2.88 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009815 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.75 or 0.06599121 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00509742 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,022,210 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.