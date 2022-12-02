Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

