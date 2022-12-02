Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

