Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,277 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

